NBI 7 arrests suspected human trafficker

OPERATIVES of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 arrested a suspected human trafficker during an anti-trafficking operation in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City, on Monday, May 11, 2026.

According to authorities, the operation was conducted at 8:49 p.m. based on information provided by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking 7.

The suspect was identified as Jollie Jaenar Fundador, also known as “Joel,” a resident of M. Velez St., Cebu City.

Fundador was apprehended at the corner of Juana Osmeña and M.P. Yap Streets for allegedly facilitating the prostitution of four women, including one who was three months pregnant, according to investigators.

NBI agents swooped down on Fundador after he allegedly accepted marked money from operatives during the entrapment operation.

The rescued victims, aged 23 to 30, were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development 7 for custody.

Online inquest

The 46-year-old suspect underwent online inquest proceedings on Tuesday afternoon, May 12. He is temporarily detained at the NBI 7 facility.

In a media interview, Fundador admitted to arranging women for prostitution for customers. He said for every P1,500 transaction, his commission ranged from P100 to P200.

The suspect disclosed that he had been engaged in the illegal activity for around two years, adding that he now feels some regret over his actions.

Fundador will face criminal charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9208, as amended by RA 10364, otherwise known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, a non-bailable offense. / DPC