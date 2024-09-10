NBI 7 awaits search warrant

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) is awaiting a search warrant from the court to access mobile phones and other devices confiscated during a raid at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) site in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, on Aug. 31, 2024.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva said the additional evidence from these seized gadgets could be used in filing more charges against 16 foreign nationals and one Filipino already facing legal action.

The raid, led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), took place at the Tourist Garden Hotel and resulted in the rescue of 169 foreign nationals.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Oliva said the search warrants had been returned to the court and that they were now waiting for the schedule to inspect the seized gadgets.

“Today, we returned the search warrant. The clerk of court will schedule an inspection, and after the inspection, we will request authorization to file a motion to open the vault. For now, it’s just an inspection phase,” Oliva said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

On Sept. 5, NBI agents inventoried a vault reportedly containing documents, passports, computers, mobile phones, and other materials belonging to the arrested foreigners.

Investigators will need to secure an additional search warrant, known as an Evidence Search Warrant and Disclosure, to authorize access to the devices for further evidence gathering.

Arnel Pura, supervising agent of the NBI Cebu District Office, said a cleanup of one of the hotel-resort establishments is underway under a Provisional Asset Preservation Order filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC). He assured that the structures are being preserved, with maintenance expected to be completed within two to three days.

This follows a memorandum issued on September 4 by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who chairs the PAOCC. The memorandum directed AMLC to apply for a freeze order or provisional asset preservation order for all assets linked to the illegal Pogo hub.

These assets include 13 buildings and 12 vehicles on the premises.

One vehicle was opened during the search due to suspicions that it contained contraband or evidence linked to the crime, according to Pura. However, no additional evidence was found during the search, and the remaining vehicles will be opened once a probation order is received.

As of Sept. 10, the 169 foreign nationals, including individuals from Indonesia, China, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Taiwan, are detained at the PAOCC headquarters in Pasay City.

They face charges for working without proper documentation or visas.

Sixteen foreign nationals and one Filipino, identified as Zandrew Cantarona, were arrested on Sept. 3 for their alleged involvement in human trafficking at the Pogo hub.

A Senate hearing on the matter is scheduled, though the dates and other details have not yet been disclosed. / DPC