NBI 7 elevates Cebu ‘ghost’ flood project probe to Manila

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 has forwarded three alleged “ghost” flood control projects to its Central Office for evaluation and potential prosecution.

NBI 7 Director Jose Ermie Monsanto confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, that the cases were filed through the NBI Cebu District Office (Cebdo). The Manila office is now reviewing the files to determine criminal liability and whether charges should be filed.

“As far as the NBI Cebdo or [Central Visayas Regional Office] is concerned, we have enough evidence, but it’s up to them (Central Office) to evaluate,” Monsanto said.

The investigation into the non-existent projects began in late 2025. NBI 7 submitted its findings on Friday, Feb. 13, after ocular inspections confirmed the projects were never implemented. The agency has not yet disclosed the specific locations of these projects.

Investigators are now summoning resource persons and representatives from various agencies to provide further insights. While SunStar Cebu reached out to NBI Cebdo for additional details, the office has not responded as of press time.

This development follows an announcement by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday, Feb. 16. Dizon said DPWH would submit its own manifestation to the Office of the Ombudsman regarding anomalous flood control works in Cebu.

Investigation continues

Despite the submission to Manila, Monsanto clarified that the local probe remains active.

“It does not mean mag-stop mi sa among investigation. Di ko kuntento sa pag-gather og evidence and I told my agents,” Monsanto said.

(It does not mean we will stop our investigation. I am not satisfied with the evidence gathered so far and I told my agents to gather more.)

The agency is currently reviewing documents and preparing to summon witnesses for verification. Monsanto noted that while verifying non-existent projects is straightforward, investigating partially completed or substandard work requires more time.

The probe is part of a 2025 nationwide audit of infrastructure spending ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to curb irregularities in funded projects. / DPC