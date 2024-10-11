NBI 7 files charges vs Dalaguete mayor, 9 others

DALAGUETE Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante, municipal engineers, and five other individuals working in a private firm were sued for alleged violation of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, and grave misconduct.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed the case before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The complaint stemmed from the death of a job order employee who died after he accidentally fell from the top of a covered court in Barangay Maloray in the town of Dalaguete last June 5.

Based on the investigation of NBI Central Visayas, it was found out that there was no safety equipment at the construction site, which was operated and supervised by a private firm Power Frame Construction and Development Corp. (ANV)