NBI 7 finds 15 flood control projects in Cebu substandard

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) has uncovered 15 flood control projects in Cebu City and southern Cebu that appear substandard, based on its initial investigation.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva announced the findings on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The investigation began last week on orders from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The NBI is required to submit weekly reports on its findings.

“So far, in the initial 15 projects we investigated after receiving the order last week, we found no ghost projects. But many appear to be substandard,” Oliva said.

To build the case, NBI 7 is gathering documents from other government agencies and interviewing residents in areas where the projects are located.

“We are gathering pertinent documents from other government agencies to build up the case. As far as the site inspection is concerned, we will be requesting the Commission on Audit to conduct a technical investigation audit to determine if the project is substandard or up to par with the contract specifications,” Oliva said.

He added that inspections have been proceeding smoothly due to the cooperation of residents.

Oliva urged the public to assist in the probe by reporting questionable projects in their communities.

“We welcome the assistance of the public in identifying these projects. We urge residents as well as local officials to cooperate with the investigating agencies tasked to do it,” he said. (ANV)