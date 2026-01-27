NBI 7 launches probe on deadly Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) is set to launch a probe into the Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City that killed 36 people earlier this month.

Newly installed NBI 7 Director Jose Ermie Monsanto announced on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, that they will investigate the incident. The collapse at the private facility, which is run by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., has caused a major garbage crisis in the city.

Monsanto said he did not wait for a formal complaint to start the investigation because the situation is severe.

“We have to be proactive. Even in the absence of any request, I will order my agents to conduct an investigation on this case,” Monsanto said.

While the probe is just starting, Monsanto said his office is also watching other environmental issues, including flood control projects.

A city without a dumpsite

The trash slide did not just take lives; it also closed Cebu City’s main place for disposing of garbage.

Mayor Nestor Archival and local officials must now find a way to manage hundreds of tons of trash every day. Nearby local government units like Talisay City and Minglanilla have refused to accept Cebu City’s garbage because of traffic and environmental risks.

To solve the immediate problem, the City is using machines at the Carbon Public Market to shred plastic and biodegradable waste. This reduces the trash volume by up to 40 tons a day.

Officials are also looking at using the closed Inayawan facility as a temporary transfer station. However, this needs special permission from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Supreme Court.

Turning trash into energy

The disaster has pushed city leaders to look at new solutions, including Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology. WTE turns garbage into electricity, but it can be expensive and requires strict safety rules.

Mayor Archival, who earlier opposed WTE, said he is now open to the idea if it follows environmental laws.

“If this is something that can help, then give us the standards,” Archival said.

Councilor Joel Garganera supports the move to WTE. He said the city should follow the example of Japan, which uses a mix of recycling and energy generation.

“We are dangerously close to the point of no return,” Garganera said.

National review of laws

The tragedy has also caused national officials to act. DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla ordered a full review of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Lotilla said the law is good, but bad weather and rapid urban growth make it hard to enforce.

The department will now inspect all sanitary landfills in the Philippines to ensure they are safe. Experts will specifically check the stability of the land to prevent another landslide like the one in Cebu.

The results of the NBI investigation and the DENR review could lead to stricter rules and possible criminal charges for negligence. / DPC, CAV, PNA