NBI 7, PhilHealth run after fake IDs seller

THE National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-Cevro), together with the region’s Philippine Health Insurance Company (PhilHealth 7) will file criminal charges against two women arrested for selling fake government IDs in Talisay City.

Philhealth Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto told reporters that a “joint list of cases” will be filed by NBI-Cevro and PhilHealth 7 against the perpetrators, earlier identified as Jerissa Aricuatro and Geraldine

Lomongo Tausa.

“Just two weeks ago, I think our NBI 7 director Atty. (Renan) Oliva called me and advised me on the development. We will be filing appropriate cases against these individuals,” Cabrieto said during the ‘Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas’ organized by the Presidential Communications Office through the Philippine Information Agency on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Aricuatro and Tausa were arrested last July 15 for allegedly selling counterfeit BIR TIN and PhilHealth cards during a sting operation in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City. The fake IDs were ordered online and paid for using a mobile payment app.

Aricuatro admitted to being a reseller and helped authorities find the person who made the fake cards.

NBI agents then contacted the supplier through Messenger and arranged to buy another fake card.

When the card was delivered, government agents were able to find out where the fake cards were being made.

At the location, they found 240 fake BIR TIN cards, 250 blank PhilHealth cards, a laptop, and a printer and were taken to the NBI for investigation.

Both suspects will be charged with violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, according to the NBI-Cevro.

“Actually, technology is very advanced and very very high tech. We have executed measures internally in order to check whether (the IDs are) released without consent,” said Cabrieta in a mix of English and Tagalog.

“We are secured with our IDs, but maybe paper can be generated outside,” she added. / CDF