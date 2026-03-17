NBI 7 probe on Cheng’s death still ongoing

AGENTS from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 are still gathering evidence and issuing subpoenas against 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Cebu City.

The Feb. 8, 2026 crash along Paseo Saturnino in Maria Luisa Subdivision, Barangay Banilad led to the death of 23-year-old businessman Kingston Ralph Cheng, who was struck by a speeding vehicle driven by Pajarillo while walking with a companion.

The NBI 7 is conducting a parallel investigation into Cheng’s death to address specific procedural concerns and potential lapses in the initial handling of the case.

While the police filed charges against Pajarillo, the NBI is gathering more evidence to determine if additional charges or a violation of special laws are applicable.

Pajarillo is facing trial for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. He was released on bail on Feb. 13.

During a news forum Tuesday, March 17, the NBI said the investigation is complicated by the lack of an objective alcohol test to determine if the suspect was intoxicated. Initial hospital tests were delayed by nearly 24 hours and only yielded inconclusive, subjective results.

To establish the facts leading up to the crash, investigators are reviewing security camera footage showing the suspect acting unsteady outside a liquor store prior to the incident.

The agency has also subpoenaed at least 12 individuals for questioning to build the case. / CDF