NBI 7 probes 7th District's flood works

THE National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI 7) has launched an investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects in Cebu’s 7th District, specifically in the town of Malabuyoc, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

The probe aims to determine if the projects were completed and if the contractors adhered to proper project standards.

The NBI 7 is looking into projects along the rivers in Barangays Mindanao, Montañeza, and Sorsogon. The investigation will require further review of documents and coordination with the Commission on Audit (COA) to confirm the possibility of substandard projects in the area.

The projects, awarded to QM Builders, Q Con or Quirante Construction Corp., and Legacy Construction Corporation, have been reported as completed.

According to Jimmy Jacaban, an engineering assistant at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), six sections of the flood control projects in the said barangays are “good as done.”

Jacaban explained that before the project, a massive surge of water often flooded the roads and reached low-lying residential areas. This was particularly evident during typhoon Odette (Rai) in December 2021 where many homes were affected by flooding.

Malabuyoc Mayor Erlinda Piedad said the town has two rivers that connect to the waterways of the neighboring towns of Ginatilan and Alegria.

She added that since Malabuyoc is also a coastal area, residents are easily affected during typhoons.

Piedad said she was not surprised by the criticisms leveled at the town due to the large funds and projects allocated to them.

“People are looking for where the money went, I understand that; but let’s also first weigh things — if it’s true that the money is already gone or if the project is there. As long as the project is there, then let’s wait for results of the investigation...because we are not the implementing body but the national government which is the DPWH,” Piedad said in Cebuano.

The mayor added that the project has significantly helped the residents of the town.

“Who am I to block or not accept projects that are poured into Malabuyoc? As the mother of the town, I’m doing my best to improve the town that was hit hard by typhoon Odette,” she added.

The NBI 7 investigation will continue across Central Visayas, following a directive from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate all anomalous flood control projects.

Dumanjug

Meanwhile, Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica defended Cebu’s 7th Engineering District against allegations linking it to anomalous flood control projects.

This as official data posted on the Sumbong sa Pangulo (Complain to the President) website, said the district received more than P12 billion in funds for the projects.

Gica said he is “proud” and thankful that the National Government poured substantial funds and numerous projects into the district, including his town.

“As mayor of Dumanjug and part of the seventh district, I am very proud of the National Government for finally addressing the problems in the district, especially in our town,” Gica said on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Gica commended the DPWH for allocating funds for the 7th District even though it is composed of small towns.

Gica cited that Dumanjug, although a small town, suffered significant damage when Typhoon Odette struck.

Last August, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed DPWH data listing the 10 provinces with the most flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

On that list, Cebu emerged second with 414 flood control projects even though the province is not among the most flood prone areas of the country.

Nearly half of the P25.521 DPWH flood control budget for the entire Cebu island went to the 7th District, which received P12.06 billion, according to a post on the Sumbong sa Pangulo platform.

The district is composed of the municipalities of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan in southern Cebu.

No official from the DPWH 7th District Engineering Office has yet issued a statement on the matter as doing so would need clearance from the head office. / ANV