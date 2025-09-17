NBI 7 starts probe on flood control projects

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 has opened a probe into alleged corruption in government-funded flood control projects. The move comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) created a special task force to review irregularities in flood mitigation structures across the country.

What triggered the probe

Flood control projects are meant to reduce flooding in urban areas, but concerns have surfaced that funds may have been misused.

The DOJ’s order to look deeper suggests the alleged anomalies are widespread enough to warrant a national response.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva said his office has already collected documents and information tied to questionable projects. The agency will examine whether government officials and contractors diverted funds intended for public safety.

Capitol’s response

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro confirmed that NBI agents visited her office on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, to request records. She said the Provincial Government will cooperate by providing all necessary documents. Baricuatro also issued a statement against corruption, saying, “I’m not only frustrated, I’m angry. We are talking about lives here. People could die from flooding because the money was stolen by corrupt officials.”

Why does this matter

Flood control is a critical issue in Cebu and other parts of the Philippines, where poor drainage and heavy rainfall often lead to deadly floods. If public money was misused, communities could be left more vulnerable to disasters.

What happens next

The NBI’s findings could lead to criminal charges against officials and contractors involved. The investigation is also likely to intensify scrutiny of how infrastructure funds are spent nationwide. / ANV