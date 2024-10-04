NBI 7 to set up cybercrime, forensic lab

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) will establish its own cybercrime and forensic laboratory in Cebu, expected to be operational by 2025.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva, in a “Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas” episode by the Philippine Information Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, said that the facility will help address the rising number of cybercrime complaints in the region.

He added that the Cebu Provincial Government will provide the land for the laboratory.

The new forensic laboratory will offer a range of services, including autopsies, handwriting analysis, cybercrime investigations, fingerprint analysis, and DNA testing.

The facility is expected to reduce the heavy workload of the Metro Manila laboratory, which currently handles all requests from across the regions.

Cybercrime cases increase

In a report by SunStar Cebu in July 2024, the Philippine National Police (PNP) noted a 21.84 percent rise in cybercrime cases from January to March, compared to the same period in 2023.

The surge in cases is largely due to online selling scams, investment fraud, and credit card fraud, which are fueled by increased online activity, evolving cybercrime tactics, and a lack of public awareness.

At NBI 7, cybercrimes also top the list of complaints, followed by investment scams and wedding or event planning fraud.

Typical cybercrimes include hacking, phishing, identity theft, online scams, fraud, and child exploitation.

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil vowed to strengthen the fight against cybercrimes by boosting resources and enhancing capabilities to address the growing threat.

He also encouraged cybercrime victims to seek police assistance immediately.

Marbil earlier said 85 percent of the PNP force must be assigned to field duties for conducting checkpoints and patrols, while “cyber cops” will focus on internet crimes.

‘Cyber patrolling’

Oliva said they conduct “cyber patrolling” under their Cybercrime Division to help address the proliferation of cybercrimes in the region.

“We have experts in our office who perform cyber patrolling to identify crimes being committed or those about to occur in cyberspace,” Oliva added.

Apart from the Cybercrime Unit of the Department of Justice, the NBI also has its own Cybercrime Division based in Manila.

Central Visayas has two cybercrime experts based at the NBI Regional Office and the Cebu District Office.

“Our other district offices can also access the technical expertise of these cybercrime specialists,” Oliva said. / JGS with PNA