NBI 7 to summon bizman in Pogo hub probe

A PROMINENT Cebuano businessman will be summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 to let him explain his involvement with a leased lot in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, connected to a Chinese national accused of operating a Pogo hub.

NBI 7 Cebu District Office agent-in-charge Arnel Pura told reporters on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, that the businessman is named in documents found in vaults at the Tourist Garden Hotel resort as the owner of the 1.6-hectare property where Zhao Shouqi has been operating since 2018.

The investigation, which focuses on potential anti-money laundering and human trafficking violations, revealed a 30-year lease arrangement between Zhao and the businessman, valued at an annual rate of P6 million with a P30 million security bond, according to Pura.

The lease contract reportedly includes a clause prohibiting illegal activities on the property.

“Should the property be found to have been used for unlawful purposes, the lease agreement would be automatically terminated, and the security bond would be forfeited in favor of the property owner,” Pura said in Cebuano.

Pura said the businessman will be summoned next week to verify the legitimacy of the lease. He withheld the businessman’s name because the latter has not been charged with any crime.

Following recent discoveries, NBI 7 has pre-terminated the hotel’s lease under contractual provisions. Ownership of the resort remains disputed and is under the control of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc), pending legal resolution, according to Pura.

Since Zhao’s takeover in 2018, the Tourist Garden Hotel has expanded from two to 13 buildings, which investigators said housed illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) activities. Investigators also linked a fleet of 12 vehicles to the business.

Unaware

Despite this, Pura noted there is no evidence indicating the businessman’s awareness of the Pogo activities.

The NBI also uncovered P400,000 in various denominations from the vaults, supplementing P8.5 million previously seized in September after a hotel employee attempted to remove cash from the site. This brings the total cash seized in connection with the investigation to P8.9 million.

Accounting records, ledgers and bank transactions were also found in the vaults, which NBI believes will strengthen cases of anti-money laundering and human trafficking.

Last Aug. 31, a composite team from the Paocc, NBI, Bureau of Immigration and other agencies raided the hotel, arresting over 169 Asian nationals.

Immigration law violations were filed against the individuals.

The NBI charged 17 of the foreigners with human trafficking. All 17 pleaded not guilty during an online arraignment on Nov. 4, with the trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 27. / CAV