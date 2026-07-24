NBI arrests man over alleged online prostitution, blackmail scheme

A NURSING aide who also runs a flower business was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) following complaints related to online prostitution.

The suspect was identified only by the alias "Eddie," a 36-year-old native of Cagayan de Oro City.

According to the NBI investigation, Eddie allegedly posed as a massage service provider on social media through Facebook pages named "Habal-habal Cebu Riders," "Mamayutay sa Cebu," and "LGBTQ Cebu."

NBI 7 agent Maria Contessa Lastimoso said the bureau received at least four complaints, prompting investigators to conduct two days of surveillance and verification.

"We were able to arrest one individual who has advertised his sexual services online in the guise of massages. As a matter of fact, these Facebook pages had been used for lewd activities," Lastimoso said on July 24, 2026.

Lastimoso added that the pages remained active because many tourists and travelers use them to inquire about transportation services.

However, instead of offering rides through motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) services, "this has been used as a vehicle for prostitution."

Authorities said the operation had allegedly been going on since the pandemic in 2019, offering home service massages.

Aside from massage, the suspect allegedly offered additional sexual services, including naked massage, sexual massage, and nuru massage.

Investigators also alleged that the suspect recorded videos of his encounters with clients and later used them to blackmail the clients by threatening to post the videos online unless they paid him money.

The NBI carried out the surveillance through an undercover operative, during which investigators were allegedly able to verify the suspect's services, service packages, and nude photographs.

The suspect denied the allegations.

He said he only visits Cebu occasionally to buy flowers for his business.

However, he admitted that he gives massages as a sideline whenever he has free time, saying he learned massage because he previously owned a spa.

"That's just personal for me. Massage is only my sideline. We really don't offer extra services. It's the clients who ask for those. That's why I send those kinds of photos because they want them, but I delete them afterward," Eddie said in Cebuano on Friday, July 24, 2026.

"It's only once in a while, whenever I get bored. I was only supposed to stay here for four days. It's not something I do regularly. I just got involved in this, and I'm surprised it has come to this," he added.

The suspect will face charges for violating Section 4(c)(1) of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The offense carries a bail of P120,000 or imprisonment ranging from six to 12 years, as well as a fine of P200,000 to P1 million.

Meanwhile, the NBI 7 appealed to the administrators of the social media pages involved to cooperate with the bureau.

The agency said it hopes to stop similar activities because social media is used not only by adults but also by children and young people who could potentially become involved in illegal activities if these platforms are not properly monitored. (ANV)