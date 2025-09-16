NBI busts 3 Pogo hubs in Cebu linked to cyber fraud, love scams

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) has busted three illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) hubs in Cebu from May to August 2025, uncovering operations hidden inside two residential subdivisions and an office space.

The illegal Pogo hubs were discovered in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City, where the three covert sites were linked to cyber fraud, love scams, and investment schemes, according to NBI 7 spokesperson and Investigation Agent III Maria Contessa Lastimoso during a news forum on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Pogo’s have disbanded, but they’ve relocated themselves here in Central Visayas… They can no longer be found in big set-ups like [Business Process Outsourcing]-style…They’re actually existing in residential areas,” said Lastimoso.

She said the illegal Pogo hubs were led by at least two foreign nationals, while the majority of the workers were Filipinos.

According to authorities, these Filipino workers may still face charges under Republic Act 10175 for aiding or abetting cybercrime. (DPC)