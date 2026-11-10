NBI files complaints vs 13 over smuggled cigarettes

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed nonbailable complaints for agricultural economic sabotage against 13 individuals, including members of the Gothong family, corporate personnel, and others allegedly involved in shipping and transporting smuggled cigarettes.

Arnel Pura, outgoing director of the NBI Cebu District Office, told SunStar Cebu on November 10, 2026, that the complaints were jointly filed with an NBI Manila team before the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this month.

The charges stem from the seizure of 59 container vans loaded with illicit cigarettes traced to Changsha, China.

The complaints were filed under Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, following a months-long investigation into the multi-billion-peso smuggling operation.

Investigators gathered witness affidavits, testimonies, shipping and tracking records, and corporate documents from government agencies to establish the involvement of individuals and entities in moving the contraband through Cebu and Manila, including facilities linked to Gothong Wharf.

Pura said the investigation sought to identify direct transporters as well as individuals responsible for organizing and facilitating the operation.

The case is now before the DOJ for preliminary investigation, while the seized container vans remain under the custody of the Bureau of Customs. (ABC)