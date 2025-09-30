NBI inspects ‘anomalous’ flood control projects in Malabuyoc, finds key sections completed

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas inspected the allegedly anomalous flood control projects in the seventh district, particularly in the town of Malabuyoc, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The inspection was conducted to determine whether the projects were completed and complied with standards.

Among the areas checked by NBI 7 were the rivers in Barangays Mindanao, Montañeza, and Sorsogon, which require further examination of documents and coordination with the Commission on Audit (COA) to verify possible substandard projects in the area.

It was found that the projects were already completed and were handled by QM Builders, Q Con or Quirante Construction Corp., and Legacy Construction Corporation.

According to Engr. Jimmy Jacaban, Engineering Assistant at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), six sections of the flood control projects in the said barangays were “good as done.”

He explained that before the flood control project, floodwaters would cover the town’s roads and reach low-lying houses.

This happened when Typhoon Odette struck, reportedly affecting many homes with floods and inundation.

Malabuyoc Mayor Erlinda Piedad said the town has two rivers that connect to other waterways leading to the neighboring towns of Ginatilan and Alegria.

Piedad said that aside from the waterways, Malabuyoc’s coastal areas also make residents vulnerable whenever a typhoon strikes.

The new town mayor said she was no longer surprised by the criticisms directed at Malabuyoc since a large amount of funds and projects had been allocated for the municipality.

“Ang mga tawo nangita sa kwarta asa na. Nakasabot ko sa ilang part pero ato sad unang timbang-timbangon og tinuod ba nga ang kwarta nawala o ang project naa? As long as ang project naa, then maghulat ta sa investigation... kay kami dili man kami ang implementing body kon dili ang National Government which is ang DPWH,” said Piedad on Tuesday.

9People are asking where the money went. I understand their point, but we should first weigh whether the money is really gone or if the project is there. As long as the project exists, then we will wait for the investigation... because we are not the implementing body but the National Government, which is the DPWH.)

She added that the construction of the project has greatly helped the residents and the town.

“Si kinsa man sad ko nga mobabag or dili modawat sa mga proyektong gibubo sa Malabuyoc. Isip inahan sa lungsod, naningkamot ta nga ma-improve atong lungsod nga naagian sa bagyong Odette,” she added.

(Who am I to oppose or reject projects given to Malabuyoc? As the mother of the town, we strive to improve our municipality that was devastated by Typhoon Odette.)

The investigation by NBI 7 will continue across the region, following the directive of the Department of Justice to probe anomalous flood control projects. (ANV)