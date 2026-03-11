NBI investigates ‘ghost’ housing project after hundreds claim fraud

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) is turning up the heat on a property developer after hundreds of clients claimed they paid millions for homes that were never built.

The NBI issued a subpoena to Lloyd Adlawan of Azzela Properties Development Corp., ordering him to answer allegations of "ghost" housing.

A hearing was set for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, but an employee for the company appeared instead to ask for more time.

Years of broken promises

The complaints come from a group of homebuyers in Minglanilla, Cebu, including many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

These buyers paid anywhere from hundreds of thousands to over P2 million each. They expected to move into their new homes years ago.

Instead, nearly five years later, the construction sites remain empty lots.

"We initially just wanted a refund—that was all we wanted," said complainant Annie Reniva. "But what we discovered is that this is more than a refund; this is about justice and accountability. This is a syndicated crime."

Serious legal charges looming

The NBI is investigating the case as syndicated estafa, a very serious charge. They are also looking into:

* Cybercrime violations, because some deals happened online.

* Economic sabotage, depending on the total scale of the evidence.

The bureau warned that even if Adlawan continues to miss hearings, they may still move forward with filing formal charges.

As of press time, Adlawan has not responded to requests for comment. (DPC)