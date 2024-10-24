NBI: Items could strengthen charges vs. Zhao, 16 others

THE newly recovered items from the room of the Chinese national linked to illegal Pogo activities in Lapu-Lapu City could strengthen the existing criminal charges and the pending anti-money laundering case against him and 16 other individuals.

This after a joint team of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) recovered seven vaults, office computers, and documents during the implementation of a search warrant in Shouqi Zhao’s room on the second floor of the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

“We are hoping that the items we got will support the case because it will establish that Mr. Zhao has direct control and has supervision over the premises,” said Arnel Pura, agent-in-charge of the NBI Cebu District Office.

Motion

A motion will be filed to request a court order to open the seven vaults and computers, which are stored in a secure location. Authorities believe that these vaults and computers may contain additional evidence linked to the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator activities.

Pura told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 24, that some documents related to the records of the five companies within the hotel, which Zhao served as its president.

Local government permits, utilities, bills and papers from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Department of Trade and Industry, and Securities and Exchange Commission were also found in Zhao’s room.

Authorities also discovered employment records and forms of seven workers at Zhao’s restaurant, whose statements were previously used as evidence in the qualified trafficking case against the Chinese national, 15 foreign nationals, and a Filipino. These records will confirm that the restaurant workers were indeed Zhao’s employees, according to Pura.

The nearly five-hour search warrant was executed by authorities from the NBI, along with two investigators from the AMLC, in Zhao’s two-room office.

The AMLC was present to assist in the operation and seize relevant documents that could be used to support both the anti-money laundering and qualified trafficking in persons cases, according to Pura.

Last Aug. 31, a joint task force led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and other law enforcement agencies raided a Pogo hub in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, arresting over 169 foreign nationals.

A week later, on Sept. 5, two search warrants were executed at two establishments within the Tourist Garden Hotel compound where a total of 13 buildings are located. During these raids, agents seized a cache of mobile phones, computers, documents, and vaults.

Lessor’s cooperation

Pura further said that the owner of the land where the 13 buildings are located has cooperated with the investigation.

“He was there and inspected the premises. He is willing to cooperate with the investigation to prove that he has nothing to do with the illegal operations except as lessor,” he said.

Pura said the landowner provided authorities with a copy of the land title and tax declaration for the property.

Initially, authorities sought information from the assessor’s office of Lapu-Lapu City and the Register of Deeds to obtain details about the lot owner. When questioned about the owner’s potential involvement in the illegal activities, Pura clarified that there is no evidence suggesting the owner was aware of the operation beyond receiving the monthly rental. / DPC