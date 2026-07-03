NBI: P980M illicit cigarettes seized in Mandaue City wharf

TWENTY-FIVE shipping containers filled with suspected illicit foreign-brand cigarettes worth around P980 million were seized at Gothong Wharf in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The National Bureau of Investigation-Cebu District Office (NBI-Cebdo) said the seizure stemmed from a June 24 operation that intercepted 11 40-foot containers carrying contraband in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

In a statement, NBI-Cebdo developed information that the June 24 haul was part of a larger shipment and that more containers remained at the wharf.

Wharf search

NBI agents coordinated with Gothong Shipping Lines management to verify shipping documents and conduct surveillance.

Through shipping manifests and coordination with private pier officials, investigators located 12 suspicious 20-foot shipping containers.

NBI personnel padlocked and marked the 12 container vans, then placed them under 24-hour monitoring to prevent theft or unauthorized access.

The operation resumed on July 2 after personnel from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), armed with a letter of authority signed by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, arrived at the site and joined the NBI.

Authorities found the remaining 13 targeted containers inside the private shipping facility.

Joint inspection

The unsealing and preliminary inspection of all 25 containers were witnessed by representatives from BOC 7, the Philippine Coast Guard 7, the Mandaue City Police Office, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Mandaue Field Office and barangay officials.

Inspectors found the containers packed with suspected illicit foreign-brand cigarettes that had no domestic tax stamps or legal clearances required for sale in the Philippines.

NBI-Cebdo said the 25 containers have been sealed under a joint NBI-BOC protocol.

The shipment remains secured pending a physical inventory and formal examination, with customs and criminal cases expected to follow.

Shipping records

NBI-Cebdo said Gothong Shipping Lines cooperated with authorities by opening its premises and providing access to shipping records that helped agents locate the containers.

Authorities are also investigating the people behind the alleged illegal importation and transport of the cigarettes, including possible distribution links.

Investigators are building a case for possible violations of Republic Act (RA) 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; the National Internal Revenue Code; and RA 12022, which covers agricultural economic sabotage.

The NBI said it will continue working with the BOC and other agencies in operations against smuggling. / ABC