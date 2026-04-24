NBI raid uncovers illegal dental lab

PROFESSIONAL dentists have warned the public against unlicensed dental services after a raid on an illegal laboratory in Cebu City revealed unsanitary conditions that could expose patients to infections and other complications.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu District Office, in coordination with the Central Visayas Regional Office, conducted the operation on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Barangay T. Padilla following reports that unlicensed individuals were manufacturing dentures and offering dental services without permits.

Four suspects, identified only as Ronie, Lhord, Paul, and Vince, were arrested during the operation. Authorities said they were allegedly manufacturing dentures without accreditation from the Professional Regulation Commission and the Philippine Dental Association.

NBI agent-in-case Bienvenido Panican said the case stemmed from intelligence reports that the group had been practicing dental work without legal authority.

Panican said surveillance and case buildup were conducted before the raid. He added that the suspects promoted their services on social media, where dentures were offered for about P6,500 per tooth.

Proper qualifications

Dr. Felix Asoy, chairman of the Campaign Against Illegal Practice of Dentistry, said one of the suspects had briefly worked as an assistant to a licensed dental technologist and learned the basics of denture-making.

Asoy said the suspect later operated independently despite lacking proper qualifications and a license.

He said dental technologists are authorized to create dentures and appliances only based on a dentist’s prescription and are not allowed to perform procedures inside a patient’s mouth. Only licensed dentists can provide full oral care, while dental hygienists are limited to preventive services such as cleaning.

Asoy warned that illegal dental practice remains widespread, with unregulated access to dental materials enabling unauthorized individuals to offer risky services.

He said the conditions at the raided facility could put patients at risk, adding that untreated oral health issues may lead to serious illnesses, including oral cancer.

Philippine Dental Association Cebu Chapter President Jannete Erasmo urged the public to verify the credentials of dental practitioners before seeking treatment.

Erasmo said patients may be drawn to cheaper services, but ill-fitting dentures and improper procedures can cause serious damage to oral health.

She said licensed dentists are available in Cebu, including in government health centers, and advised the public to check for permits displayed in dental clinics and laboratories.

Erasmo added that illegal operations also undermine licensed professionals who spent years training to practice dentistry.

Authorities also warned against other illegal dental services, including do-it-yourself braces and unauthorized teeth whitening, saying these may lead to severe oral health complications.

Ronie declined to comment, while the other suspects denied making dentures and said they were only transporting materials.

The four suspects face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007. / ABC