NBI raids ukay-ukay store; 1 arrested, used clothing worth P35,000 seized

A SUPPLIER of used clothing in bales situated in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, was raided by the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The agency conducted the operation against the company named LXZ Cebu Ukay-Ukay after receiving complaints from other clothing outlets that its business posed health concerns to its patrons due to their secondhand clothes that were smuggled from China.

But before that, the NBI-Cebdo carried a test-buy last May 29, during which they learned that the company offered worn clothing in bales at P2,200 to P3,300 each.

On June 6, 2024, the agency conducted another test-buy and arrested a certain Audrey Becaldo Pepino when she accepted the marked money from the undercover agents.

Pepino allegedly managed the ukay-ukay business owned by Chinese nationals Stephen So and Junya Tan, who are now being sought by the authorities.

Seized during the operation were 12 bales of used clothing worth P35,100.

Pepino, meanwhile, will undergo inquest proceedings before the prosecutor’s office. (ANV, TPT)