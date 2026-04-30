NBI: Rape suspect died of blunt trauma

AUTOPSY results from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 showed that rape suspect Fernando Abapo Prajes died of blunt traumatic injuries after he was found unconscious at the Cebu City Jail on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

NBI 7 medico-legal officer Dr. Rene Cam said the 37-year-old Prajes, also known as Andot, had several bruises on his thighs, saying the injuries may have been caused by a hard object.

“Ang grabe gyud niya nga injuries sa iyang thigh, sa luyo sa paa..this is like kana bitawng mag-hazing nga i-paddle ka. The deceased was only in prison inside the BJMP for only I think one month, but these injuries did not occur earlier, meaning this could have happened almost every day,” Cam said.

(The most severe injuries were on his thighs, at the back of the legs. This was like hazing, where a person is hit by a paddle. The deceased had been inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology for only about one month, but these injuries did not occur earlier, meaning this could have happened almost every day.)

Aside from the bruises, Cam also found swelling in Prajes’ testicles. He said the area may have been hit during the assault or deliberately struck.

Other injuries

Cam said Prajes lost a large amount of blood, which was among the factors believed to have caused his death. He also found a large wound on Prajes’ right arm, adding that the inmate may have sustained it while trying to shield himself from blows to his thighs.

The medico-legal officer clarified that the cardiac arrest finding of a doctor at the Cebu City Medical Center was linked to the injuries on Prajes’ thighs. He said the doctor may not have seen the many bruises on Prajes’ body.

NBI 7 conducted the autopsy at the request of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7, which has started investigating the incident.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 7 earlier said it is ready to cooperate with investigations by CHR 7 and the Philippine National Police, and it is also conducting a separate investigation.

Jail Insp. Samuel Manas, chief of BJMP 7’s Community Relations Service Section, said they will not protect any personnel or person deprived of liberty found involved in the maltreatment of Prajes. / AYB