NBI to probe previous Colon Night Market

THE Cebu City Council has formally requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a fact-finding probe into the previous operations of the Colon Night Market, following disclosures made during a closed-door executive session on Nov. 18, 2025.

In a resolution authored by Councilor Paul Labra, the Council said the probe is necessary after records and testimonies presented during the session revealed “significant gaps, inconsistencies, and unanswered questions” surrounding the non-collection of special permit fees in past years.

Reports indicate that while vendor rental fees were collected, the mandated special permit fees were not, raising concerns about accountability and transparency.

The Council first took note of the issue during its regular session last Oct. 21.

To clarify administrative, procedural, and financial matters, officials invited representatives from the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), former night market organizers, and other stakeholders to participate in the executive session.

“Proper collection of fees, charges, and other revenues to fund essential public services, and any failure to collect such revenues undermines public trust and the City’s ability to provide timely assistance and essential programs for its constituents,” said part of Labra’s resolution.

The resolution added that findings from the executive session point to the need for a more comprehensive, independent, and specialized investigation to determine potential administrative lapses or liabilities of individuals or entities involved.

The NBI, Labra added, possesses the neutrality, authority, and technical expertise required to conduct such a fact-finding investigation and to recommend criminal or administrative action if warranted.

A separate resolution directs the Secretariat of the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod to transmit all official minutes, recordings, and relevant documents from the Nov. 18 session to the NBI to aid in the investigation.

The Secretariat is required to notify the Council within five business days once the records have been sent.

Former night market organizers and representatives from concerned city offices who attended the executive session will also be requested to participate in the NBI inquiry.

The Council said their cooperation is essential to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. / CAV