NCAA logo marks century of athletic excellence

SPANNING 100 years of excellence in sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) celebrates its historic centennial season this 2024 with a brand new logo and theme, “Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies,” and a series of activities to honor the league’s “10 Greatest Players.”

As GMA Network continues to be its official home, expect the NCAA centennial season to inspire legacies of sportsmanship, competitiveness, hope, valor, camaraderie, and power.

With the symbol “100” on its new logo, the Philippines’ first athletic collegiate league further showcases its longevity, solidity, adaptability, and strength as it continues to grow and evolve to the next century.

Through its 10 member schools, the NCAA has produced some of the country’s exceptional figures in various sporting events for the past 10 decades. With this season’s host school Lyceum of the Philippines University, the NCAA further focuses on unity and collaboration, rather than competition, among all participating schools.

“This season of the NCAA is truly a historic and remarkable one as we celebrate the centennial year of the country’s first athletic league. This year, we are focusing on inspiring legacies as we have come to achieve a century full of growth and development. The NCAA has completed 99 seasons, and as we begin a new chapter, we are staying strong and adaptable, still evolving onward to the next century,” shares NCAA Season 100 Management Committee chairman Hercules Callanta.

“GMA Network is both proud and honored to be part of the centennial season of the NCAA. The league has remained resilient and true to its core, transcending borders and inspiring legacies over the past decades. As the broadcast partner and home of the NCAA, we look forward to making this historic season truly remarkable and unforgettable, not just for the 10-member schools of the athletic association, but also for its supporters and viewers across the Philippines and overseas,” says senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

Evolving through the years

Founded in 1924 by Dr. Regino R. Ylanan, the NCAA has weathered its first century of growth with consistency and integrity.

Currently, the NCAA is composed of Arellano University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, José Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapúa University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College - Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Through the years, the league has seen some great individual talent come through its ranks to become all-time greats, from the likes of Caloy Loyzaga, Lauro Mumar, and Freddie Webb, to Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, Vergel Meneses, Alvin Patrimonio, and Samboy Lim. Also included in the list are the basketball legends Rommel Adducul, Rodney Santos, Willie Miller, Ronjay Buenafe, Sunday Salvacion, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Abueva, Jio Jalalon, CJ Perez, Rey Nambatac, and Robert Bolick.

As the league celebrates its centennial season, more developments and innovations will be seen, and more individuals will be molded to become future icons and legends, making history and inspiring legacies through the generations.

Catch the much-awaited opening of the historic NCAA Season 100 this September 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena with simulcast on GMA and HOA on September 8. / PR