NCAA opens door for future nat’l gymnasts

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has taken a bold step toward shaping the next generation of Philippine gymnastics stars by introducing aerobic gymnastics into its Season 101 calendar.

In partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, the NCAA formally launched its aerobic gymnastics program at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, signaling a new pathway for student-athletes who would be potential national prospects.

PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio underscored the significance of the initiative, noting that the NCAA’s involvement could serve as a vital grassroots pipeline for future national athletes.

Aerobic gymnastics, defined internationally as the ability to perform continuous, high-intensity movement patterns to music, complements artistic gymnastics — the sport where Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo has brought pride to the country. / RSC