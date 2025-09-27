NCAA Season 101 kicks off on GMA

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the country’s first collegiate athletic league, officially begins a new era with its broadcast partner, GMA Network. With the theme “Building Greatness,” Season 101 kicks off on Oct. 1, 2025 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Hosted by Mapúa University, this season promises significant developments and a renewed focus on athletic achievement.

“As we officially launch Season 101, we embark on a new era for the NCAA,” said Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, Season 101 Policy Board President. “We aim to inspire a new generation of student-athletes to not only compete at their highest level, but to also build upon the legacy of greatness that this league was founded on.”

To bring more excitement to the games, Season 101 introduces a new tournament format for its basketball and volleyball games. According to NCAA Management Committee Chairman Melchor Divina, the new format will elevate the competition and deliver a more thrilling experience for fans.

The new format features a group stage with crossover play and an expanded playoff system. The updated playoffs will feature a play-in game, a twice-to-beat advantage for the top two seeds, and a best-of-three series for both the semifinals and finals.

The excitement begins with a star-studded “NCAA Season 101: Building Greatness Opening Ceremony” on October 1. Hosting the event are GMA Synergy sportscaster Martin Javier and Sparkle artists Ashley Ortega and Anjo Pertierra.

Performing the NCAA Season 101 theme song, “Own the Future,” are All Out Sundays’ Divas of Queendom: Thea Astley, Hannah Precillas, and Naya Ambi, with a special performance by Aicelle Santos.

The opening ceremony airs on GTV at 1:30 p.m. Opening day men’s basketball games feature two exciting matchups on Oct. 1: Host school Mapúa University vs. Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2:30 p.m. on GTV and Heart of Asia (HOA); College of Saint Benilde vs. San Beda University at 5 p.m. on HOA.

The NCAA Season 101 will feature a full season of competition beyond men’s basketball, including women’s and men’s volleyball, taekwondo, badminton, swimming and more. Catch the action live every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday on HOA and GTV, with Friday and Sunday games also airing on HOA and GTV. The games will be streamed live on the NCAA Philippines website and official social media pages. Global Pinoys can also catch the action via GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV. / PR