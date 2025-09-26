NCAA set to kick off Season 101 next week

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the country’s oldest collegiate league, ushers in a new era of sports in partnership with its official broadcast home, GMA Network.

With the theme “Building Greatness,” NCAA Season 101 officially kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum, hosted by Mapúa University and bringing together the league’s 10 member schools.

Season 101 Policy Board president Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo of Mapúa emphasized the league’s renewed focus on progress and athletic achievement. “We aim to inspire a new generation of student-athletes to compete at their highest level and build upon the legacy of greatness that this league was founded on,” he said.

The Policy Board is joined by leaders from all member schools, including Arellano University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, José Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Season 101 Management Committee chairman Melchor Divina of Mapúa announced significant changes, particularly a new basketball and volleyball tournament format. “These changes will elevate the level of competition and bring more excitement for our fans,” said Divina.

The new format introduces a group stage with crossover play, an expanded playoff system featuring a play-in game for fourth seeds, a twice-to-beat advantage for the top two seeds in the quarterfinals, and best-of-three series in both the semifinals and finals.

GMA Network, the NCAA’s multi-platform media partner since Season 96, continues to expand the league’s reach across TV and digital platforms.

“As we enter this new chapter, GMA Network is committed to delivering a world-class viewing experience,” said Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy.

The season kicks off with the “NCAA Season 101: Building Greatness Opening Ceremony” at 12 p.m., with telecast on GTV at 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by sportscaster Martin Javier, Sparkle artist Ashley Ortega, and Anjo Pertierra, the opening will feature the theme song “Own the Future” performed by Thea Astley, Hannah Precillas, and Naya Ambi, with a special performance by Aicelle Santos.

Opening-day men’s basketball action features defending champion Mapúa vs. Lyceum at 2:30 p.m. on GTV and Heart of Asia (HOA), followed by College of Saint Benilde vs. San Beda at 5 p.m. on HOA.

Beyond men’s basketball, NCAA Season 101 promises a full calendar of events, including women’s and men’s volleyball, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, swimming, street dance, beach volleyball, juniors’ basketball, football, lawn tennis, volleyball fiesta, soft tennis, 3x3, track and field, and cheerleading. / PR