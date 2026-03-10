NCAA sets cheerleading competition

THE spirit of collegiate pride takes center stage once again as broadcast giant GMA Network airs the much-anticipated NCAA Season 101 Cheerleading Competition live from the SM Mall of Asia Arena this Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. on GTV.

Feel the excitement and chill as the NCAA’s premier cheerleading squads showcase their gravity-defying stunts, thrilling routines and electrifying performances.

Competing this season are the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers Pep Squad, University of Perpetual Help System-Dalta Altas Perpsquad, Mapua University Cheerping Cardinals, Colegio de San Juan de Letran Cheering Squad, Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags Cheerleading Squad, José Rizal University, the Arellano University (AU) Chiefsquad, Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, and the San Beda University Red Army.

In Season 100, the AU Chiefsquad secured its sixth consecutive cheerleading title, with the Altas Perpsquad finishing as first runner-up and the Letran Cheering Squad placing second runner-up.

This season’s cheerleading titleholder will take home P100,000, while the first runner-up and second-runner up will receive P75,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Hosting the NCAA Season 101 Cheerleading Competition are GMA Synergy sportscaster Martin Javier and Sparkle artist Lexi Gonzales, together with backstage reporter Glycel Galpo.

Fueling the excitement and thrill to the intense competition is the special performance of Veiled Cup 2026 grand champion and The Clash 2025’s Arabelle Dela Cruz.

Catch the NCAA Season 101 Cheerleading Competition live on GTV at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday and the livestream on the NCAA Philippines website (www.gmanetwork.com/ncaa), NCAA Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel and GMA Sports’ social media accounts.

Global Pinoys can catch all the action via the international channel GMA News TV. / PR