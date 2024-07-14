NCR drubs Ilocos in girls' 33 caging

THE National Capital Region girls' 3x3 basketball team crushed Ilocos, 21-9, in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa elimination round at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, July 14.

The NCR girls secured the victory by skillfully maneuvering past Ilocos’ defense.

However, NCR bowed to Central Visayas, 13-16, in their next game.

The match between NCR and Central Visayas was intensely competitive, as both teams were determined to win.

In the end, Central Visayas prevailed as the host team proved to be more resilient than the visitors from the north.

Despite the ups and downs in the elimination round, NCR remains optimistic.

In a post-game interview, NCR coach Diana Sy emphasized the importance of giving one's best effort regardless of the outcome.

"I tell my players to just do what they always do in practice. Everybody is a first-timer, so let’s make the most out of it,” Sy said. (Franz Ivan T. Cajeda)