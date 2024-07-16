NCR overall champion; CV finishes 5th

THE National Capital Region (NCR) was named the overall champion of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, while the host region, Central Visayas, landed in fifth place, as the national sporting event concluded on Tuesday, July 16.

Vice President and outgoing Education Secretary Sara Duterte, who led the closing rites at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, praised the student-athletes and the rest of the delegates who have shown exemplary performance in the games and events, as well as their sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Duterte urged the delegates to bring back home the pride, or “garbo” in Cebuano, of representing their region in the national level competition.

She also expressed her gratitude to all local government units, the Cebu City Government, and the private sector who have supported the Palarong Pambansa.

Around 15,000 delegates from 17 regions, the Philippines School Overseas, and the National Academy of Sports joined the 2024 Palarong Pambansa from July 9 to July 16.

Cebu City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia passed the mantle of hosting the next Palarong Pambansa to Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc, whose province will host the 65th edition of the country’s premier sporting event.

Garcia, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to the people who were behind the successful hosting of the event, especially the private sector and the neighboring LGUs in Cebu that have lent their venues to host some games and events.

Manotoc, for his part, welcomed the challenges of hosting the next year’s Palaro and even invited everyone to join them in Ilocos Norte in 2025.

In an earlier interview, Manotoc said that his province will have a unique way of hosting the Palaro.

In 2026, the province of Agusan del Sur will host the 66th edition of the Palaro.

Winners

Calabarzon ranked second in the overall standing, followed by Western Visayas and Davao Region in third and fourth place, respectively.

Para games

2nd place - Region 6 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association

1st Placer - Region 4A Calabarzon Regional Athletic Association

Champion - NCR National Athletic Association

Top Performing Schools Division

Quezon City Division

Rizal City Division

Pasig City Division

Iloilo Province

Manila Division

Top 5 Overall Elementary Level

4th Runner Up - Region 10: Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Division

3rd Runner Up - Region 3 Central Luzon Regional Athletic Division

2nd Runner Up - Calabarzon

1st Runner Up - Western Visayas

CHAMPION NCR

Athletic Division

Top 5 Overall Secondary Level

4th Runner Up - Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association

3rd Runner Up - Davao Regional Athletic Association

2nd Runner Up - Region 6 Western Visayas

STCAA Southern Tagalog Central Athletic Association

NCRAA National Capital Region Athletics Association

Best Billeting School

3rd Place, Don Sergio - 8,000

2nd Place, Don Carlos A. Gothong - 10,000

1st Place, Tejero Elementary High School - 15,000

Most Disciplined Delegation

3rd place, Region XI - 8,000

2nd place, Region IV-B - 10,000

1st place, Region IV-A - 15,000

Most Organized Delegation

3rd place, Region XII - 8,000

2nd place, Region XIII - 10,000

1st place, Region XI - 15,000

Most Eco-friendly Delegation

3rd place, Region XIII - 8,000

2nd place, Region IX - 10,000

1st place, Region V - 15,000

Digital Engagement Award

3rd place, Region VII - 8,000

2nd place, Region XI - 10,000

1st place Region VI - 15,000

Pinaka-Matatag na Delegation Award

3rd place, Region V - 8,000

2nd place, Region IX - 10,000

1st place, Region XIII - 15,000

Most Bemedalled Athlete

Albert Jose II Amaro of Region IV-A, 7 Gold Medals (Swimming) - received P5,000, brand new Samsung A15

Sheena Jillianne Ty of Region III, 6 Gold Medals (Rhythmic Gymnastics) - received P5,000, brand new Samsung A15

Most Inspiring Story

Asia Paraase, Region VII, first Gold Medalist of Palarong Pambansa 2024, received P5,000 and a brand new Samsung A15

Jerrymae Malino, Region XII, first B’Laan Athlete, received P5,000 and a brand new Samsung A15

Learning

Prioritizing the students’ safety and collaboration between the local government unit and the private sector during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City were praised and to be emulated for the next Palaro, said Education Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas in a press conference on July 16, 2024.

Bringas, secretary general of Palarong Pambansa, commended the Cebu City Government and the Department of Education- Cebu City Division for successfully hosting the 2024 Palaro.

Bringas said that he saw the collaboration of the city government and private sector in providing more than 30 playing venues, with most of them being at par with the international standard.

In the billeting quarters, most concerns and issues were managed and resolved, Bringas added.

Most concerns included inadequate running water and a shortage of accessible toilets for over a week, causing discomfort and inconvenience.

“We do have to remember that our billeting schools are not designed as hotels,” Bringas said.

“There may have been some shortages in some areas, but nothing that the city wasn’t able to address immediately,” he added.

Bringas also commended the initiative of the host city to install temporary medical stations located on the first floor of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) that were equipped with diagnostic and testing equipment such as ultrasound for muscle and skeletons, including rehab to diagnose and treat minor injuries and counseling.

Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros said that the budget of P262 million for the Palarong Pambansa seemed sufficient to provide portalets to the billeting schools, despite the budget cut of P143 million.

John Pages, Cebu City Sports Commissioner, said in the same press conference that the hosting of Cebu City has exceeded expectations in terms of the playing venue and billeting quarters. / with reports from Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern