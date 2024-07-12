NCR, Southern Tagalog, CV booters leave opponents scoreless

UNDER the scorching heat of the sun, spectators watched in awe as the National Capital Region (NCR), Southern Tagalog Calabarzon, and Central Visayas blanked their respective opponents in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys' football tilt at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Friday, July 12, 2024.

National Capital Region (NCR) left Eastern Visayas in shambles with a 6-0 annihilation.

In another match, a heat of the moment occurred among the footballers as an accident took place when the goalkeeper of Caraga fainted after being hit by a ball from a Southern Tagalog striker.

That being said, their match was truly not to be messed with as Southern Tagalog delivered a top-notch performance, wiping the floor easily and leaving the field with a 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, the crowd was the loudest when defending champion Central Visayas bombarded Bangsamoro (BARMM), 10-0.

The footballers from Central Visayas wowed their supporters as they put on a show of their prowess.

Every goal gained yells and claps from their fans, encouraging them to give their best in the match.

The win installed Central Visayas on the top 2 of their brackets earning them a spot in the semifinals. (Rain R. Abella, junior journo)