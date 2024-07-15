NCR sweeps CV in girls' volley semis

THE National Capital Region (NCR) girls' volleyball team dominated its semifinals game against Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at USJR on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

National Capiral Region secured its place in the finals by defeating Central Visayas, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21, in a thrilling match.

Central Visayas put up a strong fight, initially struggling to keep pace with NCR in the first two sets.

However, NCR lived up to expectations, demonstrating exceptional tactics and seamless communication. Their supporters were not disappointed.

Despite the intense competition, both teams exemplified sportsmanship, reminding us of the true spirit of Palarong Pambansa. (Celina E. Sacupayo and Kiescha Claire Sundo, Junior Journos)