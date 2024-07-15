NCR tankers dominate freestyle relay

THE National Capital Region captured the gold medal in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa mixed 4x100-meter freestyle swimming relay on Sunday, July 14, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Composed of Rain Andrei Tumulak, Pauline Beatrice Obebe, Juliana Lane Lagula, and Admiel Percy Sajise, NCR finished the race in 4:03.23 to win the gold.

The National Academy of Sports placed second with a time of 4:04.22. The team was made up of Liv Abigail Florendo, Antonio Joaquin Reyes, Shinloah Yve San Diego, and Jet Deryl Berueda.

The bronze medal went to the Southern Tagalog Calabarzon quartet of Ashley Jayce Canlas, Jada Corrine Cruz, Rio Rafaelle Balbuena, and Lleyton Allen Rara, who timed the relay in 4:06.80

In the secondary girls’ 40-meter freestyle event, Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig of Soccsksargen clinched the gold medal with a remarkable time of 4:39.41.

Kleone Mole of Central Visayas secured the well-earned silver medal as she followed Talosig in 4:43.70.

Mole’s teammate Kacie Gabrielle Tionko joined the winners’ circle after claiming the bronze medal in the competitive event with a 4:44.98 clocking. / via Hannah Abiyah Perigo and Lovely Beryl Esgana, Junior Journos