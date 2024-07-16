NCR tops artistic gymnastics again

The National Capital Region proudly claimed its title as the Palarong Pambansa overall champion in both women’s and men’s artistic gymnastics anew at Cebu Institute of Technology University.

Central Luzon placed second overall, while Central Visayas settled for third place.

Eliza Andriel Yulo of NCR, younger sister of Olympian gymnast Carlos Yulo, won a total of five golds -- in the Team, Individual All-Around, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Exercise competitions. She also bagged the silver in the vault event.

Yulo shared that she started to develop an interest in gymnastics when his Olympiad older brother Carlos trained for

his competitions.

“Nakaka-overwhelm din po (It’s overwhelming),” Yulo commented on the number of people cheering for her and taking pictures with her throughout the gymnastics competition.

She shared that constant practice, 4-5 hours daily, is the key to achieving victories.

To be an Olympian, just like her brother, is her ultimate goal.

Lilia Sage Dazo of Central Visayas, meanwhile, bagged the gold medal in the elementary individual all-around competition.

Freya Simbre of NCR and Czekiah Rem Molina of Southern Tagalog Calabarzon secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.