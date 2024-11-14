NDC seeks startup fund allocation in national budget

TO SUPPORT and strengthen the country’s startup ecosystem, a Philippine state-owned enterprise is hopeful it will finally secure an allocation for the startup venture fund in the national budget.

National Development Company (NDC) General Manager Antonilo Mauricio expressed optimism during the 2024 Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) press conference on Thursday, Nov. 14, that the agency will secure a national budget allocation for the startup venture fund, originally set at P250 million annually.

Mauricio said that since 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Budget and Management has not approved the funding, preventing them from disbursing funds to specific startups.

“The (approval) process is difficult; it’s still in its infancy, and even after five years we are still hoping, we are still streamlining it, but we have the right mindset, and we are coordinating with our stakeholders. I’m confident that over the past few years, we have coordinated more than we ever have,” said Mauricio.

Mauricio said that as the Philippine government’s official support for the startup ecosystem, the NDC aims to actively foster the growth of startups and ensure it does not become a “burden or hurdle” to investments in the sector.

Meanwhile, in his video speech, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy highlighted that startups not only contribute to the economy but also serve as “problem solvers,” addressing critical social and environmental challenges.

DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue added that building an innovative ecosystem requires collective investment and collaboration from all stakeholders.

“We need to empower ecosystems, we need to empower ecosystem builders, those who are not startups but are helping startups. Those that are not startup founders but are creating and facilitating opportunities and investments for startups” said Sigue.

Sigue also highlighted the Innovative Startup Act which is composed of three government agencies: the DICT, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology which aims to support the startup innovation community.

GOAB co-founder Tina Amper also shared that, as part of the larger vision, the GOAB event this year positions entrepreneurs, startup founders, and aspiring business owners at the forefront of innovation by providing them with valuable opportunities for growth and connection.

“My hope is we can quantify the millions of pesos these startup founders have received from investors they’ve met in and around GOAB,” said Amper.

A GOAB masterclass was held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, while two conferences are scheduled on Nov. 14 and 15.

Highlighting GOAB’s seventh year, the prominent tech event gathered participants composed of startup founders, entrepreneurs, software engineers, technologists, creatives, government representatives, and other stakeholders.

The event is organized by GeeksPH that focuses on startups, technology, and design which provides a platform for innovation and industry discussion. / DPC