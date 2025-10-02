NDRRMC lowers fatality count to 68

THE number of deaths recorded from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu has been adjusted to 68, according to the latest situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of 6 p.m., Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The updated figure is lower than the 72 fatalities reported in the agency’s 6 a.m. bulletin the same day.

NDRRMC said the adjustment is due to ongoing validation efforts.

The number of injured individuals climbed to 559.

No missing person were reported, according to NDRRMC.

Affected population:

Barangays: 86

Families: 88,718

Individuals: 349,387

A total of 2,312 houses were affected.

Damaged houses: 1,967

Destroyed: 345

