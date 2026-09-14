Nearly 100 CPDRC inmates fail surprise drug screening

A TOTAL of 97 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) tested positive for illegal drug use.

This was confirmed by Dr. Felipe Montejo, jail warden of CPDRC, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

Montejo stated that this followed a surprise drug test conducted on 1,044 inmates.

“Yes, we conducted a surprise drug test for everyone.”

It was learned that the inmates recently held a family day, where they were given the opportunity to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Montejo added that CPDRC personnel and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are currently investigating potential entry points for illegal drugs suspected of being smuggled into the facility.

Consequently, part of their measures to prevent illegal drugs and related paraphernalia from slipping through involves tightening security throughout the prison, including conducting cell searches.

On Friday, Sept. 11, it was initially reported that CPDRC personnel intercepted an attempt to bring illegal drugs into the facility.

The individual allegedly attempted to smuggle the illegal drugs inside a soft drink container from a fast-food chain.

The visitor was scheduled to see a 41-year-old inmate who is also facing drug-related charges.

Following this, those who tested positive for illegal drugs are set to face administrative penalties. / ANV