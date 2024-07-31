Nearly 100 police officers from VisMin take advanced courses

ALMOST 50 police colonels and 48 police captains from the Visayas and Mindanao attend the Public Safety Officers Senior Executive Course (PSOSEC) and Public Safety Advance Course (PSOAC), respectively, in order to be promoted to a higher position.

A two-day National Security Policy and Strategy Forum that began last Monday, July 29, was held at the amphitheater of the Consolacion municipal hall as part of the two courses, which will run for 12 months.

The Philippine Public Safety, National Security Council and PNP facilitated the forum.

After completing the course, lieutenant colonels will become full-pledge colonels, while captains will receive the rank of major.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, the assistant chief of the Community Affairs and Development Division of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), and Police Captain Judesses Catalogo, the information officer of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, are among those who attended the advanced courses, which are being held simultaneously in Silang, Cavite.

According to Captain Catalogo, they will automatically be qualified to handle a police station once they completed the Public Safety Advance Course. (AYB, TPT)