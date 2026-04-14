Nearly 200 Cebu kids join EASL basketball tryouts

ALMOST 200 young basketball players from Cebu joined the first-ever East Asia Super League (EASL) Future Champions Cebu tryouts on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI).

The program aims to develop young basketball talent in Cebu. It is led by Michael Olson, together with former Cebu-based professional player Joel Co.

The EASL launched the program to give young players a chance to show their skills on an international stage. It is open to boys aged 15 and below.

The tryouts were held in four sessions — two in the morning and two in the afternoon. From these sessions, coaches will select 48 players who will go through eight weeks of intensive training.

After the training, 12 players will be chosen to form a Philippine all-star team. They will travel to Hong Kong and Macau in July to compete in an international tournament.

Olson said bringing the program to Cebu was a clear choice because of the city’s strong love for basketball.

“I personally wanted to come to Cebu to see the youth players because I know there’s a lot of youth talent here,” Olson said.

“The passion here — the people of the Philippines — we know their love for basketball, but Cebu, I think, has another level of that love. I was so excited to come here and conduct this type of tryout and start our elite program.”

He described the EASL Future Champions as a top-level training program that offers free opportunities for young athletes.

“After the tryouts, the program will be composed of four teams with 12 players practicing together for eight weeks, playing against each other and against Macau and Hong Kong, and possibly international teams after that,” Olson added.

“I’ve seen some really good players. There are two players that I really liked. I’ve seen some very talented players aged 14.”

Olson said Joel Co will help organize the selected players into teams that will compete in an all-star-style tournament in Hong Kong against teams from Hong Kong and Macau.

Top players may also get the chance to join international exposure trips in Europe or Japan.

“The overseas trip for these kids will be really good for them and their development — not just as athletes but in life. It’s completely free. Who wouldn’t want that?” Olson said.

“We’re trying to make their dreams come true, and we’re looking for the next EASL or NBA stars. We want to push them to be the best they can be,” he added.

The program is supported by the Cebu City Sports Commission. / JBM