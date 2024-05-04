Nearly 200 jobseekers hired on Labor Day in Central Visayas

CLOSE to 200 jobseekers successfully found employment last May 1, 2024, during the simultaneous Labor Day job fairs held by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Cebu City and in Dumaguete City.

In a report by the DOLE - Central Visayas, there were a total of 191 applicants who were hired on the spot (Hots) last May 1 in the job fairs held in SM Seaside City Cebu, Cebu City, and at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center, Dumaguete City.

"The Job Fair program is envisioned to contribute to the outcome of expanding access to employment and gainful opportunities," said DOLE - Central Visayas.

In Cebu City, the DOLE-Central Visayas said there were a total of 169 Hots among the 545 registered applicants.

"The Cebu City job fair reached 31 percent Hots accomplishment rate," said DOLE-Central Visayas.

Among the top Hotss are dealers (21); service crew (17); ESL camp teacher (13); ESL teacher (13); and sales clerk (12).

On the other hand, the DOLE-Central Visayas said the Dumaguete City job fair produced 22 Hots from the 120 applicants that registered.

"The Dumaguete City job fair achieved 18.33 percent Hots accomplishment rate," said DOLE-Central Visayas.

The top Hots gained work as process associate (9); customer service representative (7); and service crew (3).

The DOLE held simultaneous job fairs nationwide last May 1 in celebration of the 122nd Labor Day. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)