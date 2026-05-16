Nearly 200 students join SunStar news writing series

CLOSE to 200 students participated in the four-weekend news writing session of SunStar Cebu’s Junior Journo program at SM Seaside City Cebu, concluding with an intensive mock press conference and interactive workshops.

The news writing sessions, led by Nestor B. Ramirez, SunStar Cebu’s director for editorial oversight and corporate affairs, capped on May 9, 2026. Ramirez challenged participants to move beyond technical writing and embrace the deeper purpose of the craft.

Following the news writing series, the program transitions to sports writing, with SunStar sports editor, Luel B. Galarpe serving as the next mentor.

Zach M. delos Angeles of Cebu City National Science High School shared that the lecture shifted his perspective on the profession. He admitted that he previously focused on “flashy grammar” but now understands that the heart of the work is the audience.

“Journalism is done for the people, to inform the people,” he said.

He added that his goal is now to ensure society understands current events rather than just displaying information.

For Mary Angeline Panares of National University Cebu, the workshop revealed the rigorous standards of the industry. She expressed surprise at the complexity of the editorial process and the weight of maintaining objectivity.

“I have to know what is the truth. I cannot publish anything that is biased,” she said.

She highlighted her gratitude for the professional guidance provided by the SunStar team.

Anthonette Mae M. Jumola of Philippine Science High School – Central Visayas emphasized the courage required in the field. She reflected on the role of a journalist as a “voice to the voiceless,” noting that writing is an act of public service.

She challenged her fellow campus journalists not to hesitate in writing the truth, especially when it benefits the community and reflects the realities of society.

Reflecting on the technical and ethical lessons of the day, Antoniette E. Aparre of the Professional Academy of the Philippines remarked on the importance of transparency. She noted that an article should deliver facts truthfully rather than using words to “cover for imperfection.” Aparre expressed confidence in bringing these values from the workshop into her future career.