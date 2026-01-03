Nearly 3,000 illegal guns seized in Cebu, Bohol in ‘25 2025

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 reported a successful 2025 campaign against loose firearms, explosives and ammunition, seizing nearly 3,000 unlicensed weapons.

Data from the Central Visayas police showed PRO 7 seized 3,241 firearms from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. This total includes 774 units voluntarily surrendered by citizens through Oplan Katok.

Oplan Katok

Oplan Katok is a flagship program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) where officers visit the homes of gun holders with expired licenses to encourage them to surrender their firearms.

Police also confiscated 93 explosives and 5,900 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

PRO 7 said these accomplishments reduced the threat of weapon-related crimes in the region. Records indicate that focus crimes in Central Visayas dropped by 27.54 percent during this period.

Peace and order formula

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, PRO 7 director, led the efforts by implementing a peace and order formula. The strategy focused on dismantling criminal gangs and seizing weapons from criminal elements.

The operations led to the arrest of approximately 1,300 suspects involved in various illegal activities.

Preemption

“Our nonstop operations in confiscating illegal firearms and explosives are aimed at removing the precursors of crime in our communities. Each weapon or explosive taken off the streets contributes to a safer and more secure Central Visayas,” Maranan said.

Maranan assured the public that PRO 7 will continue its strict law enforcement and community engagement throughout 2026 to ensure lasting safety in Central Visayas. / AYB