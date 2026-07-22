Nearly 4 in 10 Gen Z workers dread going to work

NEARLY four in 10 Filipino Gen Z workers often dread going to work, making them the least happy generation in the workplace despite placing a high value on meaningful work and flexible arrangements, according to a new survey by Jobstreet by Seek.

The Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 found that workplace happiness among employees aged 18 to 29 stood at 76 percent, lower than Millennials’ 77 percent and Gen X’s 78 percent.

About 39 percent of Gen Z respondents said they often dread going to work, underscoring higher levels of stress and emotional exhaustion among the country’s youngest workforce.

The findings suggest that while younger employees remain optimistic about their careers, employers may need to rethink workplace strategies to address rising stress levels and improve talent retention.

Among Gen Z workers, purpose emerged as the strongest driver of workplace happiness, with 76 percent saying they were satisfied with the meaning they found in their jobs. This was followed by satisfaction with work-from-home arrangements at 73 percent and company success at 72 percent.

Despite these positive factors, respondents cited workload demands and stress as major challenges, indicating that flexibility alone is not enough to sustain employee well-being.

The report said younger workers increasingly seek jobs that align with their personal values while offering greater autonomy and flexibility as they navigate the early stages of their careers.

In contrast, millennials aged 30 to 44 said workplace relationships, company culture and shared values were the biggest contributors to happiness at work, while Gen X employees placed greater importance on work-life balance and career advancement opportunities.

PH one of happiest workplaces in AP

Overall, the Philippines remains one of the happiest workforces in the Asia-Pacific region, with 77 percent of Filipino workers saying they are somewhat or extremely happy in their jobs. However, Jobstreet by Seek said workplace happiness increasingly varies by generation, reflecting differences in career priorities, life stages and mental health expectations.

“Our findings show that workplace happiness means different things to different generations, but every employee wants to feel that their work has meaning and purpose,” Jobstreet by Seek Philippines managing director Dannah Majarocon said.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to workplace happiness. We encourage employers to build workplace strategies that reflect the diverse needs of employees,” she added.

The Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 surveyed Filipino workers aged 18 to 64 nationwide from October to November 2025 to measure employee sentiment across industries, demographics and generations. / KOC