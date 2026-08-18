Nearly 6M voters in CV for BSKE 2026

Comelec 7 Director Francisco Pobe Jr. said preparations are in their final stages, with most major activities already completed despite renewed moves in Congress to postpone the elections.

Nationwide, Comelec has already spent about P8 billion preparing for the polls. Pobe said another postponement could mean additional expenses, particularly if voter registration has to be reopened.

Poll preparations

Pobe said Comelec has completed the clustering of precincts, allocation of voters, printing of ballots and other election paraphernalia, and identification of polling places.

The commission has also coordinated with security agencies and other election stakeholders.

Among the major tasks remaining are the constitution of electoral boards and preparations for election day.

The number of barangay voters in Central Visayas increased by about 40,125 from the previous figure. SK voters are expected to rise from around 1.56 million in 2023 to approximately 1.58 million this year.

Comelec will also continue early voting arrangements, including mall-based voting, particularly for vulnerable sectors.

Postponement bills

Three bills seeking another postponement of the barangay and SK elections have been filed in the House of Representatives, with their authors citing the energy crisis, natural disasters and logistical concerns as reasons to defer the Nov. 2 balloting.

Comelec, however, is proceeding with preparations because it has received no official notice changing the election date set under Republic Act (RA) 12232.

The House proposals come as Comelec is nearing completion of its preparations for the polls. Bills filed in the chamber have sought to move the elections beyond Nov. 2.

Added expenses

Pobe said a postponement could require Comelec to spend more on overtime work and satellite registration if voter registration is reopened.

Comelec has a nationwide budget of about P19 billion for the barangay and SK elections, with a large portion intended for electoral board personnel and security operations.

Cebu has the bulk of Central Visayas’ electorate. More than 3.8 million voters in Cebu are expected to participate in the elections, while Comelec 7 earlier reported that Cebu, including its highly urbanized cities, also accounted for most voter applications in the region.

During the registration period that ended May 18, Cebu recorded 248,594 applications, compared with 69,796 in Bohol.

Comelec will proceed with the Nov. 2 elections unless a law is enacted changing the schedule. / DPC