Nearly 700 call NCMH during the holidays

CLOSE to 700 calls have been handled by the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) amid the holiday season, as the Department of Health (DOH) continues to encourage those in need of psychological first aid to seek help.

Data released by the DOH showed a total of 675 calls were received by the NCMH Hotline from December 21 to 29, 2025.

“Mental health is important because we consider every call the hotline receives as a life saved,” said DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo.

“If this is not done, emotions build up and could lead to a more serious consequences,” he added.

The health department noted that the top reasons for calling are anxiety/depressive symptoms, love/relationship problems, and family problems.

The DOH said callers are usually between the ages of 18-30 years old, followed by those that are 31-43 years old.

“Calls peaked last December 23, with females being majority of the callers,” said the DOH.

The DOH, then, urged all those in need of mental health assistance to call the NCMH hotline.

“The NCMH crisis hotline will remain open for immediate psychological first aid and free mental health consultation,” said the DOH.

The NCMH Crisis Hotlines are 1553, 0919-057-1553, and 0917-899-8727. / PNA