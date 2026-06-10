Nearly P1M worth of illegal drugs seized in 4-day crackdown

NEARLY P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized, while 119 law offenders were arrested in a four-day anti-criminality operation conducted across Cebu province from June 5 to 8, 2026.

The operation, led by provincial police units in coordination with city and municipal stations, also resulted in the confiscation of loose firearms and proceeds from illegal gambling activities.

According to authorities, a total of 48 anti-drug operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 61 drug personalities -- 58 pushers and two users -- and the seizure of 140.98 grams of shabu valued at P958,664.

Separate operations against wanted persons led to 24 arrests, including five most wanted individuals, while 14 unlicensed firearms were seized and 19 others voluntarily surrendered.

Police also arrested 20 individuals engaged in illegal gambling and confiscated P3,620 in bet money.

Cebu Police Provincial Office Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. credited the success of the operations to the sustained efforts of law enforcement personnel, saying they remain committed to intensifying intelligence-driven operations and strengthening community partnerships to maintain peace and security in the province. (AYB)