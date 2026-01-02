Nearly P20M drugs seized in Cebu City

POLICE seized approximately P19.5 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 245 suspects during a month-long intensified operation in December 2025, authorities reported Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted a total of 211 operations from Dec. 1 to 31 to preempt an expected rise in drug demand during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Col. George Ylanan, the newly installed CCPO director, said the crackdown was aimed at ensuring public safety and order during the holiday season.

According to police records, the 245 arrests included 23 high-value individuals and 222 street-level suspects, including pushers and users.

The operations consisted of 56 buy-busts, 153 police response actions, and two checkpoint arrests. In addition to the drug seizures, officers also confiscated four unlicensed firearms.

Ylanan noted that the accomplishment aligns with the strategic guidelines of Police Regional Office 7

Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan to maintain peace and security across Central Visayas. / AYB