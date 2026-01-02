Nearly P20M in illegal drugs seized, 245 suspects nabbed

CLOSE to P20 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in a month-long operation from December 1 to 31, 2025, resulting in the arrest of 245 suspects.

The operation coincided with the many Christmas and New Year celebrations, when authorities believed demand for illegal drugs would rise.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, the CCPO chief, personally instructed his personnel to target those involved in selling shabu to ensure the city’s security and maintain peace and order across Cebu City.

According to CCPO data, of the 245 suspects arrested in drug-related cases, 23 were identified as high-value individuals, while 222 were classified as street-level individuals, including drug pushers and users.

The CCPO conducted 56 buy-busts, arrested 153 suspects through police response operations, and apprehended two at checkpoints.

These ongoing operations led to the dismantling of several drug groups operating in various barangays of Cebu City and neighboring towns.

In addition to over P19 million worth of shabu seized, the CCPO also confiscated four firearms.

Ylanan said the success of these operations aligns with the strategic guidelines of Police Regional Office-Central Visayas, under Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, in their goal to keep the region peaceful, safe, and orderly, especially during the holiday season. (AYB)