Nearly P4B in damage to north Cebu schools after M6.9 quake

AROUND 200 public schools in northern Cebu suffered varying degrees of damage from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on September 30, 2025.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) estimated the total losses at nearly P4 billion as of Monday, October 13, 2025.

DepEd 7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said during a news forum Tuesday, October 14, that field assessments remain ongoing, but initial reports show about 500 classrooms were destroyed, 700 sustained major damage, and over 2,000 had minor damage following the tremor that hit Bogo City and nearby areas on September 30.

Jimenez said the extent of the damage was more devastating than Typhoon Odette due to the sheer scale of damage in a concentrated area.

Jimenez assured that learning will continue despite the crisis through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) such as self-learning modules distributed to affected schools.

“Learning must continue even with a crisis,” he said, explaining that modules aim to sustain engagement among students while easing the emotional and logistical burdens caused by the disaster.

Students are not required to complete all modules during this period to protect them from stress and trauma, Jimenez added.

Teachers have been instructed to encourage reading and light learning activities “just to remind them that learning continues.”

Possible class extension

Jimenez said the 2025–2026 school year, the first under DepEd’s transition back to the old June-to-March calendar, may face schedule adjustments due to lost school days.

DepEd 7 is studying the use of “buffer days” and extended class hours to recover and comply with the 180 non-negotiable school days required under law.

Teacher welfare and support

To support affected teaching personnel, DepEd has conducted psychological first aid and debriefing sessions before any return to classes.

Relief goods will be distributed next week by the DepEd Central Office and the regional office to teachers who lost homes or belongings.

Jimenez added that DepEd has imposed a two-month moratorium on loan repayments under its Provident Fund for personnel in affected areas.

Teachers whose houses were damaged may also apply for new assistance loans.

“We are also not being strict with Daily Time Records (DTR) for teachers in affected LGUs,” Jimenez said.

Rehabilitation and new designs

While most schools were not used as indoor evacuation centers for safety reasons, open grounds served as temporary shelters for displaced families.

DepEd 7 has begun preparing school management and rehabilitation plans, with coordination among Local School Boards (LSBs) and local governments using their Special Education Fund (SEF) to finance urgent repairs.

For destroyed schools, reconstruction will be handled in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through the Quick Response Fund (QRF), following debris clearing operations.

The construction of Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) will follow afterwards for destroyed schools.

Jimenez said the DepEd Central Office is proposing that school-building funds under DPWH be transferred to DepEd and LGUs to expedite construction, since DepEd lacks engineering personnel while local governments have existing technical units.

New school buildings, Jimenez said, will adopt earthquake-resilient designs modeled after Japanese standards, capable of withstanding magnitude 8.0 earthquakes and incorporating elevated classroom structures for added safety.

Funding for the construction of destroyed schools will be proposed under the 2026 national budget, while short-term classroom needs will rely on SEF and local resources. (EHP)