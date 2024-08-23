Nearly P4M 'shabu' seized in Central Visayas

ALMOST P4 million worth of alleged shabu were confiscated and 320 individuals were apprehended for various offenses during the simultaneous anti-criminality operations conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) across the Central Visayas on August 19 to 21, 2024.

Among those detained were 85 suspected drug peddlers, who yielded a total of 581.21 grams of illicit substance with a standard drug price of P3,952,228.

The police also seized 111 unlicensed firearms in the campaign against loose firearms.

“These operations are intentionally launched to pave way for a secure landscape for the Pasigarbo sa Subo 2024. We assure everyone that our comprehensive security is already in place and security forces will be deployed strategically across Central Visayas to prevent the occurrence of major crimes,” according to PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is slated on Sunday, August 25, at the Cebu City Sports Center. (AYB, TPT)